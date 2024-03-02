Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

