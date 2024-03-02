Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Up 24.3%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 140,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 84,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Syrah Resources Trading Up 24.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

