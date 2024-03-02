Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $132,895.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 963.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 280,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

