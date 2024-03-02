Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TARO opened at $42.10 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,054 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.