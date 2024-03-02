Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARS. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

