Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 557,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 816,148 shares.The stock last traded at $34.39 and had previously closed at $38.22.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
