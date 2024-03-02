TD Cowen Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Market Perform

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Macy's Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

