TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,443,527 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of TechTarget worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

TechTarget stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.26, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

