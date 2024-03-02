TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TEGNA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

