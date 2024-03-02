Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

