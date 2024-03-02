Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Update

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,321,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 1,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.