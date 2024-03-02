Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Update

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,321,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 1,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
