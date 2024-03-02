TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TU opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. TELUS has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

