TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

