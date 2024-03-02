The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health Trading Up 12.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

