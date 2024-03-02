The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
