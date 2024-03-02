The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.3 %

DSGX opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

