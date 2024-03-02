The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $92.05 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

