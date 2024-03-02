The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $24,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

