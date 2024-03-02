The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get York Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of York Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of York Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of YORW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. York Water has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. York Water’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.