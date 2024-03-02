TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TKO stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.03. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

