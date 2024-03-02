Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPZ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

