TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

View Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $410.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.28. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $414.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.