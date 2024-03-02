Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Stock Up 1.8 %

CURV stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

