TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) President Sells $2,198,883.48 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

