TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Head-To-Head Survey

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -747.02% -10.90% -9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($774.80) 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 51.10 -$36.56 million ($0.41) -8.34

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TransCode Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransCode Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 66,566.67%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

