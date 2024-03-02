UBS Group AG Acquires 10,600 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

