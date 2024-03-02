UBS Group AG Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.53.

RVLV stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

