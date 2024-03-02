UBS Group AG Purchases 14,241 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.0 %

FIX stock opened at $314.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $315.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

