UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 92.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.61 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

