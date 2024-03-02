uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

