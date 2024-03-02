Unity Software Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:U)

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

U opened at $28.91 on Friday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

