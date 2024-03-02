UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

UWMC opened at $6.57 on Friday. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $615.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

