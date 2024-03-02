VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.88. 1,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Mercer Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

