VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOT opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. VanEck Robotics ETF has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $43.76.

VanEck Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

About VanEck Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.