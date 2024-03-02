Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $35.38. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Vertex shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 112,847 shares changing hands.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares in the company, valued at $52,853,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.