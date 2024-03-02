Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.49. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.