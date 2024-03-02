Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Acquires £39,823.52 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Collis acquired 8,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($50,511.82).

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 474 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vesuvius plc has a 1-year low of GBX 378.60 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 446.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.96) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

