VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

