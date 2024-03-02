VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.