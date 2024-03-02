VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 42,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 18,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

