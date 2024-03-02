VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 42,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 18,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
