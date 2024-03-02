Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,521,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,762 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

