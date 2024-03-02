Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.89). 8,155,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

Vivo Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.40.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.