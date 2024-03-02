VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

VOXX International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.30. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 5,361.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

