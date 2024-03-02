Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.