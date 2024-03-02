Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

