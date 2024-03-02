WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $178.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

