Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

