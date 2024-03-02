White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $178.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

