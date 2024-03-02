William Blair Comments on agilon health, inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for agilon health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

agilon health Trading Down 1.3 %

agilon health stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.