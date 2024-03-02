William Blair Comments on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CarGurus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

