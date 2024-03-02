William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,472 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.