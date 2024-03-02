Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.95).

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Tom Hinton acquired 35 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £151.55 ($192.22).

On Friday, January 5th, Tom Hinton acquired 48 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.74).

Wincanton Stock Performance

LON:WIN opened at GBX 630 ($7.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £784.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. Wincanton plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 312.76.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

